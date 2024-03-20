Zelensky, Indian PM Hold Phone Call

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi discussed the development of bilateral relations, including a meeting of the teams and a session of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission to be held in New Delhi in the near future.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram .

The Head of State expressed Ukraine's interest in strengthening trade and economic relations with India, particularly in agricultural exports, aviation cooperation, and pharmaceutical and industrial product trade.

He added that Ukraine wishes to welcome Indian students back to Ukrainian educational institutions.

Among other things, the President expressed gratitude to Modi for the support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian aid and active participation of Indian representatives in meetings at the level of advisers.

Yermak and National Security Advisor to Prime Minister ofdiscussed bilateral relations

"It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural Peace Summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland.," he stressed.

In turn, the Prime Minister of India wrote on social media platform X that he had conveyed India's consistent support“for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.”

“India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach,” he wrote.

According to Sky News , India has traditionally had close economic and defense ties with Moscow and has refrained from criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

But next week, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit India as Kyiv looks to build support for its peace plan, two Indian officials aware of the matter said. It is the first visit by a top Ukrainian official since Russia's invasion.

Photo: H/Narendra Modi