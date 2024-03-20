(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Easter Will Be Quite Hot In Costa Rica, Experts Say ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Environment Updated: March 20, 2024Easter Will Be Quite Hot In Costa Rica, Experts Say

Holy Week this year will be from March 25 to 31

By TCRN STAFF March 20, 2024

It seems that the heat will not let up in the coming weeks, since according to experts from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), during Easter there will be a significant decrease in the trade winds and temperatures will be on average 2°C above usual.

With the above, for this year's Holy Week which will be from March 25 to 31, the conditions will be much less rainy than normal throughout the Caribbean and Northern Zone, while in the Central and South Pacific there will be normal downpours of the epoch.

From March 18 to 24, 2024:

Warmer than normal temperatures , moderate trade winds, very little rainy conditions are expected throughout the country, with the Caribbean and Northern Zone being the regions with rainfall deficits compared to the average the Pacific and Northern Zone will have temperatures between 1 and 3 °C above normal.

From April 1 to 7, 2024:

These days there will be very warm temperatures, less rainy conditions in most of the country presence of a dry mass and very weak winds will favor temperatures of up to 40°C in the Pacific.

As for Easter, it's best not to put away your sunscreen and be sure to prepare for the heat of those days.

