Russian Troops Wound Five Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 19, five civilians were injured in the Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“On March 19, Russians injured five residents of the Donetsk region: four in Selydove and one in New York," said Filashkin.

One killed, five injured as enemy shells 18 settlements inregion

According to the regional governor, 1,886 civilians have been killed and 4,724 injured in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war. The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night, injuring at least five people.