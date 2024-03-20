Morocco, Portugal, Spain unveil logo, venue for 2030 World Cup

(MENAFN) In a momentous unveiling, the countries of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain have disclosed the slogan for the upcoming 2030 World Cup, rallying supporters with the spirited phrase "Let’s go, let’s go." The announcement, made by football icons Luis Figo of Portugal, Andres Iniesta of Spain, and Noureddine Naybet of Morocco, alongside former Togolese national team star Emmanuel Adebayor, who represents the African continent as a tournament ambassador, marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to the prestigious event.



Central to the tournament's ethos is its inclusive slogan, incorporating the words "Yala" and "Vamos," resonating with fans in both Moroccan dialect and Spanish and Portuguese languages, respectively. This linguistic fusion underscores the unity and diversity celebrated in football, transcending borders and cultures.



Antonio Larango, coordinator of the joint bid by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup, has clarified the venue arrangements, revealing that Portugal will not serve as the host for the tournament's final match. Larango attributed this decision to Portugal's lack of a stadium with the requisite capacity of at least 80,000 spectators, stating that the nation is disinclined to invest in expanding stadium infrastructure. Consequently, the final showdown of the World Cup is slated to take place in either Spain or Morocco, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the tripartite bid.



Addressing the audience during the logo unveiling ceremony in Lisbon, Fawzi Lakjaa, President of the Moroccan Football Federation, expressed unwavering commitment to orchestrating an unparalleled edition of the World Cup. Lakjaa's remarks underscored Morocco's deep-rooted pride in partnering with its neighboring nations, Spain and Portugal, in this monumental endeavor. As anticipation builds for the 2030 World Cup, Morocco pledges to showcase its organizational prowess and hospitality on the global stage, reaffirming its pivotal role in the world of football.

