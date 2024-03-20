Sri Lanka Inks Agreement With Microsoft To Introduce AI To School Curriculum

(MENAFN- NewsIn) March 20 (AdaDerana) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Education and Microsoft Corporation at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (19), marking the commencement of a pilot project to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the school curriculum.

This initiative will offer students above Grade 8 the opportunity to delve into AI within the realm of Information Technology, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

The pilot project is slated to be rolled out at 20 selected schools across 20 districts, with a commitment to provide conducive classrooms and necessary technical equipment. A dedicated team from Microsoft will extend support to facilitate online educational activities, according to the PMD.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in discussions with Microsoft representatives at the President's Office. The representatives assured the Sri Lankan leader of their unwavering support towards incorporating AI into the educational framework.

Addressing the gathering, Puneet Chandok, the President of Microsoft's India and South Asia region, expressed gratitude for Wickremesinghe's leadership in spearheading Sri Lanka's advancement through the integration of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

Education Minister Susil Premjayanth disclosed that the program aims for full implementation by 2025.

In attendance at the event was Julie Chung, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, who highlighted the significant opportunity this initiative presents for the Sri Lankan people, urging all to seize it to its fullest potential.

The US envoy also noted the forthcoming support from volunteer groups aimed at enhancing the English language skills of Sri Lankan citizens and schoolchildren.

Among the distinguished guests who attended the event were Technology State Minister Kanaka Herath, President's Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the Education Ministry Wasantha Perera, Secretary to Technology Ministry Dharmasiri Kumaratunga, as well as senior officials from Microsoft. Representatives from various educational institutions including D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo, and students, teachers, and principals from Muslim Ladies College, Pussellawa Hindu National School, and Tangalle Girls' College were also present at the event.

