Deputy Prime Minister, German Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan, met on Tuesday with the ambassador of Germany in Amman, Bertram von Moltke.

Kreishan commended the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries. He also emphasised the importance of German, European and international positions in supporting the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to exercise pressure on the Israeli government to halt the war on the Gaza Strip and facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

Ambassador Moltke

also praised the German-Jordanian bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the crucial meeting that occurred two days prior between the King

and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Aqaba, during which they discussed regional issues, including the Palestinian case and the importance of halting the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to the robust relations between the two countries and the need to bolster German support for Jordan.

Moltke also emphasised the Federal Republic of Germany's commitment to enhancing and developing these relations across various sectors, including local administration.



