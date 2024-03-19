(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 19, 2024
El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair

By TCRN STAFF March 19, 2024

More than 300 entities from the region's tourism sector will meet in San Salvador to promote the destinations that the Central American isthmus has and do business between companies in the sector, reported institutions in that field.

During the Central American Travel Market 2024 Fair“Weaving Connections”, which will be held from April 13 to 18, tour operators and tourism entrepreneurs from these countries and the Dominican Republic will participate to promote the region as a multi-tourist destination.

The fair is organized by the Salvadoran Chamber of Tourism (CASATUR), the Central American Tourism Promotion Agency (CATA), the Federation of Central American Chambers of Tourism (FEDECATUR), the Ministry of Tourism and the Salvadoran Tourism Corporation (CORSATUR).

According to the organizers, the country will host 80 wholesale buyers from Europe and North America, as well as international media, who will have contact with Salvadoran tourist site .

According to the planned agenda of the event, at the fair there will be exhibitors and representatives from the world of hospitality, airlines, tour operators, delegates from government institutions and organizations that work in the field, who will learn about the tourism offer in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

The entities that will develop the“Travel Market 2024” highlighted that among the tourist attractions they will promote are the so-called integrated circuits such as: The Mayan World, cities where cultural heritage is found; nature tourism and protected areas, as well as the beaches of the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean, but also surfing on the Pacific coast, among other destinations.

For example, in Belize there are the keys in the Caribbean; in Guatemala its Mayan temples; in Nicaragua the heritage that Granada has; in El Salvador its beaches suitable for surfing; in Honduras the white beaches of Roatán; and in Panama the old town of its capital and the canal.-

