(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNN Turk, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a sobering assessment of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that a resolution is unlikely in the near future. Describing the situation as a "war of attrition," Fidan expressed grave concern about the escalating hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, warning of the potential for further escalation and the expansion of the conflict into the broader region.



Fidan emphasized the strategic implications of the conflict, highlighting Turkey's apprehension about its regional ramifications. He pointed out that the progression from inflammatory rhetoric to decisive action is a cause for alarm, urging European nations to take the situation in Ukraine more seriously.



Addressing the prospects for a peace deal, Fidan conveyed skepticism, stating that there is little hope for significant developments on this front in 2024. Despite this pessimistic outlook, he affirmed Turkey's commitment to pursuing diplomatic solutions and reiterated its role as a vocal advocate for peace within international forums such as NATO and the European Union.



Turkey, with its amicable relations with both Russia and Ukraine, is uniquely positioned to contribute to peace efforts. Since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, Turkey has actively advocated for a cessation of hostilities and provided a platform for peace talks. However, these negotiations, centered around the issue of Ukrainian neutrality, encountered obstacles, with Kiev ultimately withdrawing from the process.



Moscow has alleged that the talks were sabotaged by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who purportedly encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting. However, Johnson has vehemently denied these accusations.



In summary, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's remarks underscore the complexity and gravity of the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation and foster a lasting resolution. Despite the challenges ahead, Turkey remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

