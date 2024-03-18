Baros Maldives Launches Exclusive Serenity Healing Therapy: A Journey To Inner Peace And Balance

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Nestled in the heart of the pristine Baros Maldives, Serenity Spa invites guests to embark on a transcendent wellness journey tailored to profoundly rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

The skilled Serenity Spa therapists, deeply attuned to the needs of Baros's guests' well-being, present a new spa experience designed to transport guests to a realm of serenity and healing. This thoughtfully curated journey begins with a 45-minute immersive water therapy session in the crystalline waters of the Baros lagoon, followed by a 90-minute tranquil healing massage incorporating natural ingredients sourced from the island's lush botanical garden.

The aquatic symphony of Flotation and Immersion takes centre stage as guests begin their therapy by the beach, expertly guided by Baros's resident yogi. Floating in the lagoon, the body achieves a state of buoyancy, shedding the burdens of gravity and the weight of daily life, allowing to manipulate the body's muscle tone freely. Through immersion, breathing becomes passive, providing an opportunity for profound relaxation and a natural state of calm. This personalised approach to water therapy is tailored to individual preferences, leading to a state of natural breathing and apnea - an invitation to experience tranquillity in its purest form.

Following this immersive aquatic experience, guests are guided to Serenity Spa's serene garden treatment villas. The journey continues with a ceremonial foot bath featuring a salt scrub, setting the stage for the healing massage therapy. Utilising a poultice infused with fresh herbs from the Baros botanical garden, including ginger, renowned for stimulating stagnant energy and enhancing circulation. Moringa, a powerful antioxidant, is also included in this poultice for its properties of aiding cell protection, inflammation reduction and pain alleviation. The massage, enriched with warm coconut oil infused with popular Maldivian spices like clove, cardamom and cinnamon, is delivered in deep, long flowing strokes and kneading focusing on specific tense areas, providing holistic release specifically for the lower and upper back, hamstring and calf muscles.

This exclusive healing therapy is a personalised sojourn crafted to meet individual needs, promoting muscle tissue recovery, stress reduction and leaving guests with an innate sense of calm. Baros invites guests on a revitalising journey where the art of restoration converges with the embrace of nature - offering an exclusive haven for those seeking an exquisite celebration of balance and well-being.

For bookings and more information, please visit or contact Baros directly at ... or call +960 664 26 72.