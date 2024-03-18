Piramal Realty and ISKCON Inaugurate Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir at Piramal Vaikunth, Thane

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 17, 2024 – On 17th March 2024, Thane witnessed the grand inauguration of a new Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which has been built with the support of Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group. The temple complex, spread over approximately 4,000 sq. ft., is situated within the Piramal Vaikunth residential complex in Thane. The collaboration represents a harmonious blend of spirituality with contemporary lifestyles, exemplifying the ethos of 'Sewa Bhaav’, and reflects the Piramal Group's commitment to 'Doing Well and Doing Good’. The Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir in Piramal Vaikunth, Thane, is the first ISKCON temple inside a gated community in Maharashtra.



The consecration ceremony was held in presence of H.H. Radhanath Swami, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, H.G. Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group, and the Piramal Family. The ceremony also included a discourse by H.H. Radhanath Swami.



‘Vaikuntha’ is the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, characterized by eternal bliss and spiritual fulfillment. The coming together of Piramal Realty and ISKCON signifies a harmonious convergence of spirituality and modern living, exemplifies the ethos of 'Sewa Bhaav’ and reflects Piramal Group's commitment to 'Doing Well and Doing Good.'



The temple draws inspiration from the majestic temples of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The temple has a single Shikhar (tower), is adorned with 18 pillars, has a striking 90-foot dome and a Garbhagriha entrance highlighted by Kalpavriksha. It is meticulously crafted from pink sandstone procured from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The temple is constructed by the principles of ‘Shilpashastra’ and ‘Vastushastra’, resonating with the esteemed Nagara architectural style and reminiscent of the design of the recently revealed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.



On this occasion, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., expressed the deep spiritual connection he shares with ISKCON. "Since the 1970s, our family has been devotedly associated with ISKCON. Our profound spiritual connection deepened when my mother, Smt. Lalita Piramal became a disciple of H.H. Radhanath Swami, and this temple is dedicated to the memory of my mother.



Today marks a significant landmark in our journey as we collaborate with ISKCON for the inauguration of the first residential ISKCON temple in Thane, demonstrating our commitment to community service. This partnership reflects our dedication to ensuring accessibility to spiritual sanctuaries for all, emphasizing our holistic approach to the well-being of residents and devotees and thus fostering a balanced and harmonious way of life. The temple reflects our strong beliefs in philanthropy and spirituality, and the profound connection between the two, rooted in the essence of human compassion and interconnectedness. Our mission is to instill a lasting impact in society, rooted in the principle of 'Sewa Bhaav'.”



H.H. Radhanath Swami, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, mentioned, “It is my great joy to see that Ajay and Swati are fulfilling the dream of their mother, Smt. Lalita Piramal, by offering a temple of Sri Sri Radha Krishna to the people of this world. I am sure that this temple will be a great source of shelter and inspiration for many. I congratulate the Piramal family for their wonderful contribution to humanity.”



H.G. Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, mentioned, “It is a wonderful moment for me to witness the inauguration of such a gorgeous temple of Sri Sri Radha and Krishna. The temple is adorned with ornate architecture and intricate designs in stone. A lot of effort has gone into making it appealing to everyone. I am sure that this temple will be considered as the glory of Thane and will attract the blessings of Srila Prabhupada, the Founder Acharya of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).”



Piramal Vaikunth, Thane, is a flagship 32-acre mixed used development of Piramal Realty. The complex seamlessly integrates modern luxury with spiritual tranquility through its incorporation of the ISKCON temple, demonstrating a commitment to offering the community a haven for spiritual growth. Serving as a dynamic center for cultural, educational, and spiritual activities, the temple echoes ISKCON's focus on community building and outreach. Amidst its premium facilities, Piramal Vaikunth provides a revered space dedicated to Krishna's celebration, attracting both devotees and inquisitive visitors, all while addressing societal needs through various initiatives.





