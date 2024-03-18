Istanbul Airport receives 'Airport of the Year' title for 4th consecutive year

(MENAFN) IGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport in Turkey, announced on Monday that the airport has been named "Airport of the Year" and has received the Air Transport Awards for 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year it has earned this accolade.



Previously, Istanbul Airport had been honored as "Airport of the Year" in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Air Transport News, according to a statement from the airport operator. These awards, which encompass 14 different categories and involve approximately 4,000 votes, underscore the airport's consistent excellence.



Selahattin Bilgen, Acting CEO of IGA Istanbul Airport, expressed pride in receiving the award during the ceremony in Greece on Sunday. He attributed the achievement to the dedication of all airport teams striving for operational excellence, emphasizing that being recognized once again as the "Airport of the Year" among all international airports worldwide underscores their commitment.



Kostas Iastrou, General Director and CEO of Air Transport News, commended Istanbul Airport for its resilience and innovation, particularly in light of the challenges faced by the aviation industry during the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the airport has rapidly regained pre-pandemic passenger levels and expanded its airline diversity, establishing itself as a leading global hub.



Iastrou noted that the award is a testament to the hard work of the airport staff and the exceptional travel experience they provide to passengers.

