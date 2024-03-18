Ukraine Hopes To Start Membership Talks With EU In H1 2024 PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects to start accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of this year.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with Euractiv , Ukrinform reports.

"We are waiting and wishing to have approval by the European Council at their closest meeting [this week], and believe we can begin accession negotiations in the first half of this year," Shmyhal said.

His comments came after the European Commission sent its draft negotiating framework for Ukraine's and Moldova's accession talks to member states last week, following a decision by EU leaders in December.

"We hope that our European partners will approve it without any additional amendments as the European Commission proposes. [...] [European Council] President Charles Michel named 2030 a possible target year for further EU enlargement, but we will do our best for Ukraine that it could happen earlier, immediately after our victory," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine will execute its "homework" in a very fast way.

"I believe that it will take us not more than two years," Shmyhal said.

Asked whether he is worried his country's bid could become a cost-benefit calculation for some of the more reluctant EU member states, Shmyhal said, "Ukraine will bring to the EU much more than the process of joining will cost."

A recent report by the Bruegel think tank, as well as internal EU documents seen by Euractiv, estimate the financial cost of Ukraine's accession to be between EUR 110-136 billion to the EU seven-year budget, roughly 0.10%- 0.13% of the bloc's GDP.

"We've seen the reports, but the Ukrainian market, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Ukrainian raw and critical materials, and other sectors could bring much more in terms of security and economic benefits," Shmyhal said.

Asked whether he would be worried that certain EU member states, such as Hungary, would aim to slow down the process over bilateral issues, Shmyhal added: "Disputes can be solved throughout the negotiations during the two-year process."

On March 21-22, Brussels will host an EU summit to consider a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine. In addition, the European Commission will assess Kyiv's implementation of the reforms required for Ukraine's accession to the EU.