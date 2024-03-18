Energy Minister Oversees Progress Of Economic Modernization Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, has monitored the advancement of initiatives outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025 (EMV) for the energy and mining sectors.In a meeting convened on Sunday, Kharabsheh was provided with a comprehensive overview of the ongoing procedures and priority tasks slated for March 2024. He was apprised of the current progress in accordance with the predetermined timetable.Kharabsheh issued directives for all liaison officers representing pertinent authorities to pursue the initiatives and undertake requisite measures as per the specified timelines for each initiative.The energy sector encompasses 50 initiatives while the mining sector comprises 18 initiatives, according to the EMV.