PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In Shivamogga Today; Karnataka BJP Confident Of Quelling Rebellion

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Shivamogga city, the native district of former Chief Minister and BJP Central Election Committee member, BS Yediyurappa on Monday and will be addressing a massive rally of about 2.5 lakh people on Monday noon.

Taking to social media, PM Modi stated,“I will be addressing rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Be it Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervour in the NDA's favour.”

PM Modi will reach Shivamogga by 1.30 p.m and following the roadshow, he will address the gathering from the Allama Prabhu ground.

The rally will be attended by party workers and people from the Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Udupi-Chikmagalur constituencies.

The Karnataka BJP is confident of quelling the rebellion in the party as former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa has raised a banner of revolt against BY Raghavendra, the BJP candidate from Shivamogga, and started campaigning as an independent candidate.

BY Raghavendra is the son of BS Yediyurappa and is seeking re-election to the Parliament for the fourth time.

BY Vijayendra, the State President of the BJP, who is also BS Yediyurappa's son, while commenting on the development stated that everything was going to fall in place.

“KS Eshwarappa is a senior leader and he is in pain after failing to get a ticket for his son. Everyone should follow the orders of the high command. KS Eshwarappa will get an appropriate answer at the appropriate time. Time will give answers. I am still confident that everything will be alright,” he stated.

BY Vijayendra added that the Lok Sabha tickets were decided by the top leadership of the party.“I did not get the post of state President for being the son of Yediyurappa. National President, JP Nadda has clarified on this issue,” he stated.

Former National General Secretary, CT Ravi, while commenting on the rebellion, stated that both the leaders hail from Shivamogga and it is said that they were business partners at one time. He added that senior leader Eshwarappa had served as state President for three terms and he had been a Dy CM in the BJP government.“Yediyurappa will speak to him and resolve the matter,” the senior leader stated.

Meanwhile, veteran leader Eshwarappa while speaking to the media on Monday in Shivamogga stated that even if he was told to back down by the top leadership of the party, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he would still contest against BY Raghavendra.

He further stated,“PM Modi's arrival to Shivamogga is like my god is arriving in my city. I welcome him to Shivamogga District on behalf of the people. I seek his blessings for me. He is fighting against family politics and for Hindutva. I am also fighting the same fight.”

“In Karnataka, Hindutva activists are suffering a setback. Whether it is CT Ravi, Pratap Simha, former CM, DV Sadananda Gowda or former state party President Nalin Kumar Kateel, we all are being snubbed. We won't put up with it and we will save Hindutva. I won't be able to attend PM Modi's programme as I need to meet some religious seers. Kindly, forgive me for my absence,” he stated.

Significantly, some BJP leaders led by former minister, MP Renukacharya, who are miffed over the issue of the Davanagere seat ticket to Gayatri Siddeshwar are also likely to remain absent from the PM's programme.