BJP Misusing Probe Agencies: Sanjay Raut

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hit at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of being a party built on corruption, and said they should try to save themselves after the Opposition government takes power plus control over the Central investigation agencies, here on Monday.

“The BJP is steeped in corruption. But it is misusing the Central investigation agencies to target the Opposition parties. Wait till the Opposition government comes to office at the Centre, the control of ED-IT changes hands, then you should try to save yourself... Iron cuts iron,” Raut dared.

Elaborating, Raut said that he had written a letter to the BJP's Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a couple of weeks ago seeking strong action against the online gaming companies which are ruining the people of the especially youth and dooming society.

“There was a similar sentiment against the dance bars in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra which the then Deputy Chief Minister, the Late R. R. Patil had shown courage and banned them in 2005. The present government should act against the online gamers which promote gambling,” the SS-UBT Chief Spokesperson said.

However, the MP rued that the police are under pressure as“lot of money is being passed right to the top, I even know through whom the cash is going or for what purposes.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he compared the development with the drug menace with drugs being smuggled from Gujarat which into Maharashtra and suspected its possible links with the Electoral Bonds financing row.

“Why is the government not taking action? Is the drug mafia money being transferred to the BJP through the Electoral Bonds... Is this why they are so reluctant to reveal the identity of the donors,” Raut said.

The SS-UBT MP's no-holds-barred comments came a day after the national Opposition INDIA bloc launched its Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign at a grand rally, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ended his 6,700-kms, 66 days long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and a brief foot-march, Nyay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday.