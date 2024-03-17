Washington worries about India`s recent citizenship regulation

(MENAFN) In recent developments, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India has once again stirred international attention and domestic debate. Washington has expressed its concern over the law, which grants expedited citizenship to undocumented migrants from specific religious communities in neighboring countries. According to a spokesperson from the United States State Department, the implementation of this law is being closely monitored, with emphasis placed on the principles of religious freedom and equal treatment for all communities.



The CAA, passed by India's parliament in 2019, reduces the residence requirement for citizenship for migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan. However, critics have raised objections to the exclusion of Muslims from its provisions, sparking widespread protests across the nation. Additionally, questions have been raised regarding the timing of its implementation, coinciding with the upcoming national elections where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure victory.



The contentious nature of the law has led to both domestic and international repercussions. Protests erupted initially in the Northeastern regions of India and later spread nationwide, resulting in casualties and heightened tensions. Even after recent announcements regarding the opening of an online portal for citizenship applications, scattered protests have reignited, indicating ongoing dissatisfaction among certain segments of the population.



The international community, including the United Nations, has not been silent on the matter.



In March 2020, the then United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, filed an Intervention Application in India's Supreme Court against the CAA. However, India's Foreign Ministry swiftly defended the law as an internal matter, emphasizing its sovereignty and rejecting external interference.



As the debate surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act continues, it underscores the delicate balance between religious freedoms, immigration policies, and the protection of minority rights in India. The implications of this legislation extend beyond national borders, drawing attention to broader human rights concerns and diplomatic engagements on the global stage.

