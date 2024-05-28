Rally in Tunisia's capital where demonstrators voiced their support for President Kais Saied

(MENAFN) A significant rally took place in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Sunday, where demonstrators voiced their support for President Kais Saied and condemned foreign interference in the nation's affairs. The gathering followed recent criticisms from the European Union, France, and the UNITED NATIONS regarding a series of arrests that targeted journalists, activists, and lawyers earlier this month.



Hundreds of people assembled in front of the municipal theatre, expressing solidarity with Saied. The demonstrators then marched to the French Embassy, waving Tunisian flags and chanting slogans such as "The people want Kais Saied." One of the marchers, Ammar Hassen, told Reuters, "We are here to support Saied ... We are against foreign intervention and traitors."



In light of the international criticism, Tunisia's Foreign Ministry summoned several Western ambassadors, urging their nations to refrain from interfering in the country's internal matters. This move comes amid heightened tensions within Tunisia, exemplified by a recent one-day strike by lawyers. The strike was in response to the detention of two lawyers, one of whom was reportedly tortured—a claim denied by the Interior Ministry.



The arrested lawyers were detained during a raid on the national bar association, with one being apprehended at the association's headquarters and the other hospitalized due to injuries sustained during his arrest. Both lawyers face charges under a cybercrime law related to "fake news."



President Kais Saied has consistently emphasized the importance of Tunisian sovereignty. In April 2023, he reiterated that Tunisia should not succumb to external pressures and stressed that the country possesses sufficient resources to address its own issues independently. This stance underscores the ongoing domestic and international challenges faced by Tunisia as it navigates its political landscape.

