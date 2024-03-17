Defying hegemon: Ukraine catastrophe is mechanism for India`s growth

(MENAFN) In the wake of the 2022 Ukraine crisis, parallels are drawn between the geopolitical implications of this event and the post-9/11 era that shaped American global policies. The crisis signifies a potential shift away from unipolarity towards a more balanced and complex global order, where alternative power centers challenge the dominance of Western narratives. For India, a nation committed to strategic autonomy and diplomatic balancing, the emergence of multipolarity offers strategic advantages.



Traditionally, India has navigated its foreign policy by maintaining a delicate equilibrium between competing powers. In a unipolar world, there exists a risk of entrapment by the dominant hegemonic power, which may contradict India's state interests. Conversely, in a bipolar world, India's strategy would be confined to negotiating between contending great powers. However, in a multipolar environment, India can leverage its diplomatic prowess to balance relations with different stakeholders across various global issues. This nuanced approach underscores the hallmark of Indian diplomacy.



Furthermore, the Ukrainian crisis has underscored inherent flaws within the Western liberal international order, leading to a crisis of relevance. Despite claims by the United States and its allies that the crisis impacts the entire world, unilateral sanctions imposed by Western governments have had a stifling effect on the global economy. This realization highlights the diminishing influence of the liberal international order and underscores the evolving dynamics of global power relations.



In essence, the Ukraine crisis serves as a catalyst for India's ascent within a multipolar world, where diplomatic finesse and strategic autonomy become paramount in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.

