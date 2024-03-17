Italy claims that NATO troops in Ukraine possibly to provoke WWIII

(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has issued a stark warning against the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, cautioning that such a move could escalate into a global conflict akin to World War III. Speaking during an interview at the LetExpo show in Verona, Tajani emphasized Italy's stance against any involvement of its forces in supporting Kiev's fight against Moscow.



Tajani underscored the potential risks of NATO intervention in Ukraine, stating that while assistance to Ukraine's defense is essential, direct military involvement could have catastrophic consequences. He expressed strong reservations about the idea, emphasizing the need to avoid actions that could trigger a broader conflict.



The foreign minister categorically ruled out the possibility of Italy deploying its troops to Ukraine and expressed hope that other NATO nations, including France, would refrain from such actions. Tajani's remarks come amidst renewed discussions initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the potential deployment of Western soldiers to Ukraine.



Macron's recent comments, labeling Russia as France's "adversary" and expressing support for Ukraine, have stirred concerns about the possibility of NATO involvement in the conflict. However, Macron has maintained a stance of strategic ambiguity, refraining from providing specific details about any potential troop deployments.



As tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and Russia, Tajani's warning serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved and the need for cautious diplomacy to prevent further escalation and avoid the specter of a global conflict.

