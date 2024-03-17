EU legislators contemplates suing European Commission due to funds allocated for Hungary

(MENAFN) The European Parliament has taken a decisive step by announcing its intention to sue the European Commission (EC) over its controversial decision to release billions of euros in cohesion funds to Hungary. The move, made late last year, has ignited a legal battle between the two European Union institutions, raising questions about the allocation of taxpayer funds and the principles of judicial independence within member states.



In December, the EC unfroze EUR10.2 billion in funds, citing Budapest's purported progress in enhancing its judicial independence. This decision, which came just before a pivotal European Council meeting, aimed to address concerns raised by Hungary while also facilitating discussions on critical matters such as military aid to Ukraine and potential European Union membership talks with Kiev.



Following the EC's move, party leaders within the European Parliament reached a consensus to file a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice, underscoring the gravity of the situation. This legal action, spearheaded by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, signals a significant challenge to the EC's decision-making process and could potentially impact EC President Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term later this year.



Petri Sarvamaa, spokesperson for the European People's Party (EPP) on the budget committee, emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with European Union treaties and legal standards in the allocation of funds. He clarified that the decision to pursue legal action is driven by the need for legal clarity and accountability, rather than political motivations.



Despite the EC's staunch defense of its actions, denying any wrongdoing and asserting full compliance with European Union law, the impending legal battle signifies a broader debate within the European Union regarding the balance between member states' autonomy and adherence to common European values and principles. As the lawsuit unfolds, it is expected to shed light on the complexities of European Union governance and the mechanisms for safeguarding financial integrity and the rule of law within the union.

