Gold retreats from record lows amid ongoing inflationary pressures in America

(MENAFN) Following a period of sustained ascent culminating in unprecedented record levels this month, the trajectory of gold prices has encountered a shift as inflationary concerns emanating from the United States have tempered its ascent, leading to modest declines and a departure from recent peak levels. This development has prompted investors and analysts to reassess expectations regarding the timeline for potential interest rate adjustments by the US Federal Reserve, originally anticipated for June.



The recent journey of gold prices has been marked by notable fluctuations, exemplified by its descent to USD1,616 per ounce in October 2020, followed by a remarkable ascent to historical highs of USD2,078 per ounce in May 2023. Subsequently, a corrective wave ensued, bringing prices down to USD1,811 by September 2023, before embarking on a renewed upward trajectory culminating in reaching new historical peaks at USD2,195 per ounce in March.



However, recent economic data from the United States for February has revealed persistent inflationary pressures, with the consumer price index registering a consecutive increase for the second month, rising to 3.2 percent on an annual basis. This unexpected uptick in inflation, albeit marginal, has intensified scrutiny on the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at their current elevated levels, a scenario that could impede gold's ascent and prevent it from revisiting the historical highs attained amidst earlier speculation of interest rate cuts in June.



Consequently, the outlook for gold has been tempered by the lingering uncertainty surrounding monetary policy decisions in response to inflation dynamics. As the yellow metal retreated from its recent peak, trading at USD2,168.23 per ounce on Friday, the implications of inflationary pressures on the trajectory of gold prices underscore the intricate interplay between macroeconomic factors and market sentiment shaping the landscape of precious metal investments.

MENAFN17032024000045015682ID1107986411