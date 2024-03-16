Prince Holding Group Hosts NUS Students For Global Industry Insights Program In Cambodia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's leading business groups, recently hosted students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) as part of the NUS Global Industry Insights (GII) program. This initiative aims to bridge academic learning with industry practice by immersing students in Cambodia's vibrant economy, offering a mix of theoretical and practical insights.





Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) recently visited the headquarters of Prince Holding Group for an immersive experience through the NUS Global Industry Insights Program. During their visit, they gained firsthand insight into the major real estate projects of Prince Real Estate Group.

Supported by the Prince Holding Group management team , the NUS delegation delved into the macroeconomic factors and entrepreneurial values driving Southeast Asia's burgeoning economies. The program is tailored to augment their academic knowledge and prepare them for the global business arena.



A tour of Prince Holding Group's headquarters was a key feature, showcasing major real estate developments by Prince Real Estate Group. This gave students a firsthand look at projects combining modern urban planning with sustainability, enhancing their understanding of the region's market dynamics.



During their week in Cambodia, the students participated in activities aimed at deepening their knowledge of the country's economic and cultural landscape. Engagements with local entrepreneurs and cultural workshops emphasized the importance of cultural adaptability in business.



The students valued the hands-on learning and cultural exchanges, highlighting the program's emphasis on active participation and teamwork as key to their learning experience.



This collaboration between Prince Holding Group and NUS exemplifies the impactful synergy between education and business in shaping future leaders.



Visits to companies and networking events broadened their perspective on the ASEAN region, with a special focus on Singapore's strategic role.



Aligned with this initiative, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group led by Chairman Chen Zhi, continues to promote higher education in Cambodia. The foundation recently announced its third batch of Chen Zhi Scholarship recipients, having awarded 300 scholarships to date, reaffirming its dedication to fostering educational excellence and empowering youth.









MENAFN16032024003551001712ID1107984510