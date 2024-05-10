Simons Foundation Co-Founder, Investor James Harris Simons Dies At 86

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Simons Foundation announced the death of its co-founder, James Harris Simons, at the age of 86 in New York City on Friday. He was an award-winning mathematician, an intelligent investor and well-recognized for his generous philanthropy work. Simons Foundation works in various fields and has significant breakthroughs in understanding autism, the universe's origins, cellular biology and computational science.\"Together with his wife, Simons Foundation chair Marilyn Simons, he gave billions of dollars to hundreds of philanthropic causes, particularly those supporting math and science research and education. In 1994, they established the Simons Foundation, which supports scientists and organizations worldwide in advancing the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences,\" the foundation said in a press release.

Hedge fund to Simons Foundation

In 1978, Jim Harris Simons founded what would become Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund that pioneered quantitative trading and became one of the most profitable investment firms in history. He then focused on making a difference in the world through the Simons Foundation, Simons Foundation International, Math for America and other philanthropic efforts to the Simons Foundation, James Harris Simons, in his previous role as the chair of the math department at Stony Brook University in New York, made groundbreaking mathematical discoveries. These breakthroughs have since become fundamental to fields such as string theory, topology, and condensed matter physics, leaving an indelible mark on the scientific community.

James and Marilyn Simons' commitment to fostering the next generation of mathematicians and scientists remains unwavering. Their support extends to schools and universities in New York City and across the globe, a testament to their enduring dedication to education and research, the foundation added.

\"Jim was an exceptional leader who did transformative work in mathematics and developed a world-leading investment company,\" says Simons Foundation president David Spergel. \"Together with Marilyn Simons, the current Simons Foundation board chair, Jim created an organization that has already had an enormous impact on mathematics, basic science and our understanding of autism. The Simons Foundation, an in-perpetuity foundation, will carry their vision for philanthropy into the future,\" David added.



