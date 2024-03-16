BD Market Generates USD 3M Average Revenue For MAB Kargo: Regional Sr Manager

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Following a slump in demand and business until the last quarter of 2023, Bangladesh air cargo market has ever since been witnessing exponential growth. As a result, MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd, the cargo division of Malaysia Aviation Group, is recording USD 3 million average revenue currently from the Bangladesh market, which marks a double-digit year on year growth for the cargo division of Malaysia Airlines.

Saw Min Tze, Senior Manager, Regional Sales, Middle East, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor during an interview held at a city hotel on March 5.

"The double-digit year-on-year growth underscores the potential of the Bangladesh air cargo market to flourish further. Already, Bangladesh stands among the top three sales generating markets for MAB Kargo globally, thanks to its Global Sales Agent in Bangladesh Aero Speed Int'l Ltd."

Saw Min Tze said this to The Bangladesh Monitor on the side lines of an event titled Top Agent Award Night organised by the airline's GSA in Bangladesh at Hotel Sarina Dhaka on March 5.

It may be mentioned here that MAB Kargo currently is not operating any dedicated freighter to and from Bangladesh. In fact, its passenger wing, Malaysia Airlines, carries cargo in the belly hold of its 14 weekly passenger flights to and from Dhaka.

However, the air cargo growth has been so tremendous that the airline recently operated an extra charter flight to carry cargo from Bangladesh, added Saw Min while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor.

She also informed that Malaysia Airlines is currently recording 95 per cent average load factor on its 290-passengers capacity flights.

Saw Min further said, Aero Speed Int'l Ltd, the GSA of MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd in Bangladesh, generates sales for the airline from Middle East, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand too.

Hence, besides meeting the needs of the cargo agents in Bangladesh, the airline is also exploring other untapped markets in the world to drive more sales opportunities for the agents. In reference, Saw Min mentioned, two of the airline's new destinations with rising demand at the moment are London and Amsterdam.

The Top Agent Award Night programme began with a welcome address by Shaikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, Vice Chairman and CEO, Aero Speed Int'l Ltd, followed by Saw Min Tze's speech as the chief guest.

Both thanked their Bangladeshi agent partners for their continued support and congratulated the winners for their sales performance while addressing the event respectively.

Then Saw Min Tze and Shaikh Bashir Ahmed handed over awards to their top agents in the country. Other high officials from Aero Speed Int'l were also present on the occasion.

The programme concluded with a gala dinner and cultural performance.