Nuclear Regulators Of Ukraine, USA Discuss Situation Around Russian-Seized ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov and Chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Christopher T. Hanson have discussed the situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the meeting, the Ukrainian side presented a plan to restore the safety level of nuclear facilities at Zaporizhzhia NPP after its de-occupation,” the report states.

Korikov mentioned that Russia continues to cynically violate the fundamental security principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency( IAEA) and international law. In particular, the aggressor continues to ignore and does not fulfill the requirements of the resolution of the General Conference and four subsequent resolutions of the Board of Governors of the IAEA.

“Today, we have unqualified personnel at the industrial site; the militarization of the plant continues; due to attacks by the occupiers, the plant becomes continuously disconnected from Ukraine's energy system. We realize that, without returning Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's control, the number of operational incidents will only increase, and they will carry the potential threat of accidents with radiation consequences,” Korikov noted.

The heads of the nuclear regulators of Ukraine and the United States also discussed progress in implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Nuclear and Radiation Safety. In particular, with the assistance of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a project is being successfully implemented to upgrade the IT equipment of Ukraine's nuclear regulator. One of those next in line will be a project on providing the proper level of informatization, protection, digitalization and digital transformation of the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

Additionally, the parties discussed improving the regulatory approaches and strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian nuclear safety experts to further revise the sites selected for nuclear power plants, taking into account the possible placement of small modular reactors.

A reminder that Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022.