Area 16 Toastmasters Holds Speech Contest

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Area 16 Toastmasters' annual speech contest was participated by Doha Tamil Toastmasters, Laughter Advanced Toastmasters, Parsons Doha Toastmasters and Professional Toastmasters. The chief judges were Sabari Prasad and R S K Naidu. Pradip Sadiye was the contest manager, and Shafana Khathija, Shakshi Sukhnani, Sagarika Pati and Bindu Pillai were the contest chairs. Area 16 director Smitha Bindu opened the contest. Remi Reji called the meeting to order. The role players were Rajesh Sekar, Rishad Mohamed, Munavar Bashah and Kumaran. District director Ravishankar spoke.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.