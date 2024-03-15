Yermak And National Security Advisor To Prime Minister Of India Discussed Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak discussed cooperation on strengthening Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations and preparations for the Global Peace Summit during a telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrinform reported.

Andriy Yermak thanked Ajit Kumar Doval for his deputy's participation in the fourth meeting of national security advisors and foreign policy advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place in Davos in January.

The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders and noted the high level of support for the event.

Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor about the situation at the front, Ukraine's success in confronting Russia in the Black Sea and in the fight against Russian aviation, as well as about strengthening Ukraine's defense production. The Head of the President's Office emphasized that the aggressor continues to strike our country with missiles and drones, in particular, civilian infrastructure.

"We also understand that in parallel with the ongoing fight waged by our defenders and all our people, we must do everything possible, use all diplomatic opportunities to elaborate a joint plan to achieve a lasting and just peace," he said.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue and strengthen Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations.

