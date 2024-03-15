Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Odesa Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased to 16.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of victims of the Russian missile attack has increased to 16 people. Another 55 people are in hospital with injuries," he said.

Kiper added that more than 200 Odesa residents and guests of the city donated blood for the victims after the enemy attack, and about a hundred more people are standing in lines at the collection points.

Earlier it was known about 14 dead.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two explosions occurred in Odes on March 15 after the air alert was announced.