Indian Navy Responds To Piracy Attack On Bangladeshi-Flagged Merchant Vessel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 15 (KUNA) -- Indian Navy said on Friday that its mission deployed warship and Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft responded to a piracy attack on a Bangladeshi-flagged merchant vessel.

Indian Navy Spokesperson said on its official X account that the Indian Navy deployed its Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft soon after receiving information of piracy attack on Bangladeshi-flagged MV Abdullah whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

"After locating the Merchant Vessel in the evening of March 12, attempted to establish communication to ascertain status of ship's crew members. However, no response was received from the ship," the statement said. However, the warship on maritime security operations of the Indian Navy intercepted the hijacked Merchant Vessel yesterday morning.

The safety of the hijacked ship's crew, all Bangladesh nationals, held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the hijacked vessel till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia. (end)

atk









MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107983501