UN Investigators Report Ongoing Human Rights Violations And War Crimes By Russia In Ukraine, Expresses Concern

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent and scathing report released by United Nations investigators, Russia has been accused of committing ongoing and serious rights violations as well as war crimes in Ukraine. These violations include what the report described as "systematic" acts of torture, rape, and looting of cultural artifacts.

The report, compiled by the high-level Commission of Inquiry (COI) focusing on the rights situation in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion, presents fresh and disturbing evidence of widespread abuses. The COI expressed particular concern over Russia's use of explosive weapons in civilian areas, highlighting a pattern of disregard by Russian armed forces for potential harm to civilians.

COI chief Erik Mose addressed the media, stating that the evidence gathered clearly shows that Russian authorities have not only violated international human rights but also international humanitarian law, potentially constituting war crimes. Mose stressed the need for further investigations to determine if certain situations identified may also constitute crimes against humanity.

The report also confirms previous findings regarding the widespread and systematic torture by Russian authorities in both Ukraine and Russia. It details incidents of rape and other forms of sexual violence against women, as well as torture and threats of sexual violence against male prisoners of war. The treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces has been described in the report as "horrific."

Furthermore, the report exposes Russia's actions in unlawfully transferring Ukrainian children to areas under Russian control, adding to the gravity of the violations documented. Additionally, the report delves into Russia's looting of Ukrainian cultural objects and archive documents, particularly from the city of Kherson.