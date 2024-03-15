Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Restoration Of Historic Khudafarin Bridge

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Iran discussed the restoration of the historic
Khudafarin bridge, Azernews reports, citing the
post shared by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.
The sides also discussed the implementation of Khudafarin and
Giz Galasi hydro junctions and HPPs, Ordubad HPP projects, and the
establishment of an energy bridge between Azerbaijan, Iran and
Russia.
"In Tehran, we had a fruitful limited and expanded meetings with
my colleague Ali Akbar Mehrabian on the energy cooperation
development between the two countries," he added.
