Dutch PM Expresses Gratitude To Qatar For Mediation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte (pictured) expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. In a post on "X" platform, Rutte said that he spoke, on the phone, with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He added that it is essential to reach agreement, as soon as possible, on the release of hostages, and on an immediate pause in the fighting to enable a substantial increase in the supply of aid to Gaza.

Last Tuesday, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari affirmed the continuation of Qatari, regional and international efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Eid al-Fitr, despite the complexity of situation on the ground, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Delivering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing, Dr al-Ansari said that there are still hopes for an agreement to reach calm before Eid al-Fitr, but the on the ground situation is highly complicated.

