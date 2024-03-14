AEVO, A Decentralized Derivatives Exchange, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed AEVO tokens in the DeFi & Layer 2 Zone. For all CoinW users, the AEVO/USDT trading pair and AEVO 4x ETF has been officially available for trading on 13th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of AEVO, we are launching the“Join the AEVO bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Hybrid Exchange with Comprehensive Services

Aevo represents the forefront of decentralized finance (DeFi), specializing in options and perpetual trading. Operating on the innovative Aevo L2 - an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack - Aevo is known for its hybrid exchange features, combining the efficiency of centralized exchanges with the trustless and transparent nature of DeFi. It stands out for its on-chain settlement and off-chain order book model, which ensures fast, secure, and efficient trading experiences.

Aevo's unique hybrid model extends beyond traditional trading, encompassing options, perpetual futures, and lending services. The platform's dynamic ecosystem is further enriched with financial products akin to those offered by Lyra, creating a comprehensive financial matrix that caters to a broad spectrum of investment strategies.

Tokenomics

AEVO tokens serve a dual purpose, enabling governance through network upgrades, new listings, and DAO governance, as well as offering staking benefits like trading fee discounts and enhanced rewards. With a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, AEVO's strategic tokenomics and utility underscore its long-term value proposition for investors and users alike.

About AEVO

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange specializing in options and perpetual trading, operating on Aevo L2, which is an Ethereum roll-up based on OP Stack.