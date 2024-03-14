Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative Welcomes New Member The Schörghuber Group

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has been pleased to welcome a new member, The Schörghuber Group , bringing the Coalition's membership to 22 CGF members committed to building trust in the consumer goods industry by offering clear guidance on which third-party social compliance auditing, certification, and monitoring programmes are credible, trustworthy and meet industry expectations for sustainability.

The 22 members of the Coalition are: AEON, Ahold Delahize, Asia Pulp & Paper, Danone, EMD, International Fresh Produce Association, Kellonova, Kerry Group, Land O'Lakes, McCormick, Merck Animal Health, METRO AG, Naturipe, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Tan-Viet, Taylor Fresh Foods, Tesco, The Coca-Cola Company, The Schörghuber Group and Unilever.

Florian Schneider, Director Procurement at Paulaner Brewery Group, Munich's traditional brewery and part of the Schörghuber Group, said,“No company can drive sustainability in the supply chain on its own. For the Schörghuber Group, cooperation within the industry is therefore essential. We are delighted to have found a suitable network with the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.”

The Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, a CEO-led Coalition of Action from The Consumer Goods Forum, is committed to building trust by offering clear guidance on which third-party social compliance auditing, certification and monitoring programmes are credible, trustworthy and meet industry expectations for sustainability. It currently operates a social compliance benchmark for three sectors and will soon launch an environmental compliance benchmark as well. For more information about the SSCI, visit