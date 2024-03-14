In Pictures: Alaya F Flaunts Her HOT Body As She Shoots For 'Wallah Habibi'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alaya F took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking photographs from the song 'Wallah Habibi'

shoot.

Alaya F, on Thursday, took the internet by storm as she dropped hot pictures from a song's video shoot.

In the photographs, she wears a silver sequined bralette and a little skirt. A photographic team is also seen capturing her in striking stances in one of the series' videos.

She captioned the carousel with 'Wallah Habibi BTS'. Fans flocked to the comments section to admire her flawless body and dazzling poses.

In the series of pictures, she was seen shooting in the middle of an area which seemed like a dessert.



For the shoot, Alaya kept her hair open opted for minimal makeup, and wore earrings and looked gorgeous.

Alaya F debuted in Bollywood with the 2020 comedy-drama film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and will now appear in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.