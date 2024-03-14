30,000 Africans go to Russia annually for education

(MENAFN) During a session of the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) in Sirius, Pavel Shevtsov, the deputy director of Rossotrudnichestvo, revealed that Russian universities are hosting approximately 30,000 students from Africa each year. Shevtsov highlighted medicine, economics, energy, and construction as the most sought-after fields among these foreign students.



The increase in the number of African students studying in Russia has been supported by various initiatives, including a 150 percent rise in the quota for African students sponsored through the federal budget, as announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit last July. President Putin also proposed the establishment of Russian language centers across Africa, emphasizing education as a traditional area of cooperation between Russia and Africa.



This growth in educational ties between Russia and Africa was further underscored during the Second International Parliamentary Conference ‘Russia-Africa’ held in March last year. Ivan Melnikov, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, reported a significant increase in the number of African students studying in Russia over the past 13 years. He emphasized Russia's commitment to fostering academic cooperation with African nations based on trust and mutual benefit.

