YU In Talks With British Council To Become IELTS Exam Center In Northern Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, March 14 (Petra) - President of Yarmouk University (YU), Islam Massad, engaged in discussions with a delegation from the British Council on Thursday, exploring avenues to accredit YU as a designated center for conducting the IELTS exam in the northern region of Jordan.Massad underscored the significance of this collaboration in alleviating the challenges encountered by students and local community members aspiring to undertake the exam. Under a forthcoming memorandum of understanding between the two entities, the university will assume responsibility for student registrations and facilitate computerized exam administration on campus, he added.Advocating for an expanded partnership scope, Massad proposed incorporating preparatory lectures to equip students with essential exam-taking strategies. He also highlighted the potential for reducing exam application fees for university students.The delegation affirmed the Council's preparedness to conduct introductory lectures on the exam and extend complimentary access to the IELTS Counseling service for YU students seeking exam guidance.Emphasizing the regional demand for the IELTS exam, a prerequisite for pursuing graduate studies and immigration processes, the delegation reiterated their commitment to meeting the needs of the northern region's populace.