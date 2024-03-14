Iran-Turkey joint chamber of commerce to hold annual general assembly in mid-April

(MENAFN) According to a report from the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce is set to convene its annual general assembly in Tehran on April 15. During this gathering, various agenda items will be addressed, with a focus on reviewing the performance of the board of directors over the preceding three years.



Additionally, the assembly will involve the examination and approval of balance sheets and financial statements, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to assess the chamber's financial standing and performance. Moreover, the presentation and endorsement of the annual budget for the chamber will be among the key programs scheduled for discussion and approval during the general assembly.



The annual general assembly serves as a crucial forum for members of the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce to come together and engage in substantive discussions regarding the chamber's operations and strategic direction. It provides a platform for stakeholders to assess past achievements, address challenges, and outline future objectives and initiatives. By presenting comprehensive reports on the board of directors' activities and financial performance, the assembly aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the chamber's governance structure.



Additionally, the approval of the annual budget plays a pivotal role in ensuring effective resource allocation and financial management to support the chamber's activities and promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey. Overall, the upcoming general assembly represents a significant opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to the chamber's ongoing efforts to foster stronger commercial ties and collaboration between the two countries.

MENAFN14032024000045015839ID1107976654