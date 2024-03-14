Pritam Requests Shubh Sutradhar To Sing ‘Kesariya’ On 'Superstar Singer 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who is fondly known as Pritam da within the music fraternity, was mightily impressed by contestant Shubh Sutradhar on the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'.

The composer, moved by the young contestant's performance, requested him to sing his chartbuster song 'Kesariya', as shared by show judge Neha Kakkar.

The song 'Kesariya' is from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', which also starred veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

'Superstar Singer 3' is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and features Neha Kakkar as the 'Super Judge' with Captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble.

This weekend, the contestants put their best foot forward in the 'Final Auditions' to secure their position in the Top 15.

Neha Kakkar conveyed the news to Shubh that Pritam was so impressed by Shubh's performance last week that he requested him to sing one of his hit songs, 'Kesariya'.

Following Pritam's request, Shubh delivers a mesmerising rendition of 'Kesariya', and impressed by his singing prowess, Neha compliments him, saying, "Your voice is truly amazing. I've mentioned before that your voice is tailor-made for playback singing. I'm very excited for Pritam Da to hear your version of the song and share his feedback.”

Adding to the compliments, Pawandeep Ranjan said: "You sang very well, Shubh. This song may seem easy, but it's not. You did a great job!"

