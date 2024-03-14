Qatar Tourism Presents A Multitude Of Ramadan Festivities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has introduced several events, festivals, offers, and packages during the holy month of Ramadan this year. They include diverse cuisines at the 'Throwback Festival' at the Old Doha Port and the 'Souq Al Wakrah Bazaar' at the Al Wakrah Old Souq.

Other Ramadan activities include lectures and film screenings, providing plenty of opportunity for families and individuals to partake in celebrations throughout the holy month.

Commenting on Ramadan festivities, Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at Qatar Tourism, said:“Qatar Tourism is pleased to announce a wide range of opportunities for families to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan."

He added:“The amalgamation of multicultural festivals, activities, and hospitality packages this year attests to the eclectic events residents and visitors can attend this month. The collaborations between the government and private sectors in the country depict the diverse and growing touristic sphere of the country, with an emphasis on Qatari culture and heritage through traditional and novel events. We wish everyone a pleasant and blessed month of Ramadan.”

Qatar Tourism has collaborated with several government and private entities to organise and facilitate the best offers and packages for residents and visitors during Ramadan, from top touristic and hospitality venues. These venues are spread throughout Qatar, offering a variety of cultural experiences fit for the whole family.

This year, Qatar Tourism is hosting the Throwback Food Festival at the Old Doha Port, with daily activations for the whole family from March 10 until April 10. The venue is decked with lighting and traditional tapestry for Ramadan, honouring fabric weaving from Qatar's heritage and culture.

Visitors can explore more than 15 restaurants at the Throwback Food Festival with international cuisines to bring back the good old memories people grew up with, primarily from the Middle East and South Asia. Exclusive restaurants include: Popeye, Sidheeque Juice Stall, Omar Al Khayam, Hargeisa, Palestine Cafeteria, Al Zarka Scene, Orange Kiosk, Baradat Saida, Rex Restaurant, Shujaa Restaurant, Stearling, Pakistan Sweets, and more. The Throwback Food Festival will run daily from Iftar to Suhoor.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan Fair will be held at Souq Al Wakra Hotel, organised by Qatar Tourism and Heenat Salma Farm. It offers visitors several activities, including free craft workshops, lectures, movie screenings, and engaging workshops for children. With a range of artisanal foods, the Ramadan Fair has culinary delights catering to a wide range of palettes. Visitors can enjoy different cuisines from a variety of waterfront restaurants at Al Wakrah Souq. There are over 40 stalls at this event with textiles, homeware, handmade toys, arts and crafts, perfumes, and fashion for visitors to browse and shop. In addition, they have the chance to meet craftspeople and artisans at the stalls. Also, there are several family-friendly workshops on Qatari arts and crafts, such as calligraphy, palm weaving, body oil and kohl making, and Islamic pattern painting. The fair also offers free movie screenings for children and adults, based on Islamic and Arab cultures.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and Al Baraka Association, the event will host two lectures and conferences each week. The free lectures and conferences will focus on spiritual significance, traditions, and practices during Ramadan. These will be in both English and Arabic, one hour each.