Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Rockwell Links up with Church & Dwight
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) shares jumped at first light Wednesday, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) to strengthen the consumer goods company's cybersecurity program. Church & Dwight chose Rockwell specifically to help build resiliency and minimize risks in its operational technology (OT) manufacturing security practices.
The number of cyberattacks against manufacturing and critical infrastructure continues to rise. A recent report found critical manufacturing was one of the most frequently attacked verticals in the OT/industrial control system (ICS) sector. With several global consumer brands under its umbrella, Church & Dwight recognized the critical impact and importance of a strong OT security posture and enlisted Rockwell. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of its manufacturing risk profile by identifying critical assets, vulnerabilities and security gaps. After examining and prioritizing risk, Rockwell collaborated with Church & Dwight to develop a remediation roadmap, new security policies, and other measures to minimize risks.
“We selected Rockwell Automation because we were looking for a new partner to help us uplevel our OT and manufacturing security posture. We knew we needed the best of the best who understood our vision,” said David Ortiz, chief information security officer (CISO) at Church & Dwight.
ROK shares hiked $1.23 to $285.11, while those for CHD dipped 12 cents to $104.38.
