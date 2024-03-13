(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Weekly Financial insight on behalf of Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A



12th March 2024

The past week saw a nuanced performance in the US stock market, with indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite initially scaling new heights, driven by optimism that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates sooner in response to a cooling labor market. This sentiment was bolstered by a notable decline in long-term rates. However, momentum waned towards week's end, particularly affecting mega-cap tech stocks, highlighted by a decline in Apple's shares following reports of slowing iPhone sales in China.

The labor market's dynamics became a focal point, influencing market sentiment. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book revealed increased consumer price sensitivity, and a drop in job openings in January indicated a potential slackening in the labor market. An uptick in the unemployment rate further corroborated this trend, despite February's job additions exceeding expectations. These labor market signals, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, hinted at a nearing pivot in rate cut considerations, providing a nuanced backdrop to the market's mixed movements.

Europe's market landscape offered a contrasting narrative, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index marking its seventh consecutive week of gains, achieving a new zenith. This upward trend was mirrored across several major European bourses, barring the UK's FTSE 100, which saw a marginal decline. The European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to maintain rates, despite downgrading its inflation and growth outlook, introduces a cautious but stable tone to the market. ECB President Christine Lagarde's acknowledgment of potential rate adjustments later in the year, contingent on a sustainable approach toward the inflation target, further shapes the European market's forward-looking stance.

The UK's fiscal strategy also came into focus, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announcing a significant payroll tax cut and an extended windfall levy on oil and gas entities. These measures aim to invigorate economic activity while balancing fiscal prudence, setting a nuanced stage for the UK's market and economic outlook ahead of a pivotal general election.

In Asia, Japan's market sentiment was bifurcated, with the Nikkei 225 Index experiencing a slight downturn, whereas the TOPIX Index edged higher. This divergence reflects the market's mixed reaction to evolving economic indicators and speculation regarding the Bank of Japan's monetary policy trajectory. Amidst this, the yen's appreciation posed challenges for exporters, underscoring the intricate balance between currency dynamics and market performance.

Conversely, China's markets witnessed an uptick, buoyed by government interventions aimed at stabilizing the market and bolstering investor confidence amidst an uncertain economic forecast. The continuity of the 5% economic growth target in the National People Congress and strategic fiscal policies underscored a commitment to sustaining growth, despite the challenges posed by the property sector's downturn and the imperative for technological self-reliance amid tightening global export restrictions.

This week's market summary encapsulates a multifaceted global economic landscape, marked by nuanced shifts in the US labor market, strategic steadiness in European monetary policy, and diverse trends across key Asian markets.





