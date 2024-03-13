UK intends to donate outdated polluting automobiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, London authorities have introduced an innovative aspect to their Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scrappage scheme, allowing drivers with vehicles that don't meet the city's stringent emission standards to donate them to Ukraine in exchange for a grant.



The initiative, set to take effect on March 15, aims to contribute to humanitarian and medical needs in Ukraine while addressing London's air pollution concerns.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a proponent of the ULEZ scrappage scheme, announced the modification to allow the donation of excessively polluting vehicles to Ukraine. This novel approach presents an alternative to retrofitting non-compliant vehicles in the United Kingodm, providing an opportunity for Londoners to contribute to international aid efforts.



The mayor's office revealed that the London Ambulance Service plans to actively participate in this initiative by donating 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine. This step aligns with the broader goal of combining environmental considerations with humanitarian aid, removing old, polluting vehicles from London's roads and repurposing them for critical needs in Ukraine.



"I have worked quickly to amend our scrappage scheme so that... non-compliant vehicles can be donated to Ukraine, helping to meet medical and humanitarian needs while also removing old, polluting vehicles from London’s roads," Mayor Khan stated. He urged applicants to consider donating their vehicles to support this cause, emphasizing the surplus funds available in the scrappage scheme.



Christina Calderato, the director of the city's transport strategy and policy, highlighted the EUR210 million (USD269 million) scrappage scheme as a crucial tool to assist drivers in transitioning to "more sustainable modes of transport, resulting in a cleaner, greener capital."



This initiative not only addresses local environmental challenges but also reflects a collaborative effort to provide support on a global scale.



Reports indicate that the idea of including British vehicles in the scrappage scheme for donation to Ukraine was suggested by Kiev's mayor, former boxer Vitaly Klitschko. As London pioneers this unique approach, the intersection of environmental sustainability and international solidarity comes to the forefront, setting a precedent for other cities to explore innovative solutions to pressing global challenges.

