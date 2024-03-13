Water In Rivers In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Is At Risk Of Decreasing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The water resources of Terterchay, Hekarichay, Bargushadchay,
Khachinchay, and other rivers have decreased by more than 15% in
the last 30 years, Azernews reports, citing Mammad
Asadov, the chief engineer of the Azerbaijan State Institute for
Designing Water Management Facilities, who said this at the Water
Resources and Reconstruction Works of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur
Economic Regions session within the framework of Baku Water
Week.
According to him, as a result of Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan
has been deprived of access to its water resources and
opportunities to develop them for nearly 30 years.
He said that this created serious difficulties in irrigating
agricultural fields not only in the occupied territories but also
in the regions adjacent to them. As a result of environmental
terrorism carried out during the occupation, deforestation,
destruction of grass, soil erosion, and degradation have had a
serious impact on water resources.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107971307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.