America finds funds for additional Ukraine assistance bundle

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing debates and challenges in securing congressional approval for additional funding, the Biden administration has reportedly assembled a USD400 million aid package for weapons to support Ukraine, marking the first such allocation in months. The funding, sourced from credits refunded to the Pentagon for recent purchases, aims to bolster Kiev's military capabilities amidst escalating tensions with Russia.



According to reports from Reuters, the White House has faced hurdles in securing congressional approval for increased expenditure on Ukraine, despite ongoing efforts to provide support. Republican lawmakers have raised objections to President Biden's request for a USD95 billion emergency spending bill, which includes over USD60 billion designated for Ukraine. The administration has emphasized the critical importance of continued support for Ukraine's defense efforts, particularly in light of recent setbacks on the battlefield.



CIA Director Bill Burns echoed these concerns during a briefing to the United States Senate Intelligence Committee, warning of the consequences of failing to approve additional aid funding for Ukraine. Burns emphasized that without sufficient support, Ukraine could face further challenges akin to the recent loss of the Donbass stronghold of Avdeevka to Russian forces. He stressed the imperative for the United States to provide adequate weaponry to enable Ukrainian forces to regain the offensive initiative and counter Russian aggression by late 2024 or early 2025.



The allocation of USD400 million in weapon funding underscores the Biden administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. As debates over funding continue in Congress, the administration remains focused on ensuring that Ukraine receives the necessary assistance to confront external threats and safeguard its sovereignty.

