Russians Kill Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region and injured eleven others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On March 12, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region in Myrnohrad. Another 11 people were injured in the region over the day," noted Filashkin.

He clarified that the total number of victims of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region is given without Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on March 12, at about 11 p.m., Russians fired a Grom-E1 aerial guided missile at Myrnohrad. Two people were killed and five others were injured.