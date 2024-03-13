Training On Resilient Development, Climate Change Held At ADA For Journalists Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On March 13, 2024, as part of the joint organisation by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University, a series of trainings on "Resilient Development and Climate Change from a Media Perspective" were conducted for English-speaking journalists who will actively participate in highlighting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) of the United Nations, Azernews reports.

During the opening ceremony of the training, the Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasised the global importance of environmental issues, stating that professional media bears serious responsibility in this direction and emphasising the significant role of media in ecological education and promoting environmental consciousness. He also highlighted that the Azerbaijani media should establish its work in this direction on effective mechanisms, providing consistent arguments to those who seek to tarnish the country's image based on their subjective considerations, and utilising the opportunities provided by COP29.

Nargiz Ismayilova, the Head of Specialisation Programs at the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, noted that hosting such a reputable event in Azerbaijan will create significant opportunities for effectively delivering the country's realities to the global community, and these continuous training sessions will further enhance journalists' knowledge regarding COP29.

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov, emphasised the significant role of media representatives in environmental protection, taking important steps together to address ecological problems, and increasing awareness about the importance of climate change in Azerbaijan.

In the English-language training, specialised communication expert Nik Medic presented sessions on the scientific basis of climate change and "Recovered Energy: Technology and Development."

Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and Sustainable Development Program at ADA University's Institute of Development and Diplomacy, led discussions with media representatives on topics such as "Fossil fuels: how much negative impact they have on the environment and can we really do without them?" and "Economic and political aspects of climate change."

At the end, the trainers answered questions of interest to journalists regarding climate change.