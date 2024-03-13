Training On Resilient Development, Climate Change Held At ADA For Journalists Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 13, 2024, as part of the joint organisation by the
Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and
the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University, a
series of trainings on "Resilient Development and Climate Change
from a Media Perspective" were conducted for English-speaking
journalists who will actively participate in highlighting the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) of the United Nations, Azernews reports.
During the opening ceremony of the training, the Executive
Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov,
emphasised the global importance of environmental issues, stating
that professional media bears serious responsibility in this
direction and emphasising the significant role of media in
ecological education and promoting environmental consciousness. He
also highlighted that the Azerbaijani media should establish its
work in this direction on effective mechanisms, providing
consistent arguments to those who seek to tarnish the country's
image based on their subjective considerations, and utilising the
opportunities provided by COP29.
Nargiz Ismayilova, the Head of Specialisation Programs at the
Institute of Development and Diplomacy, noted that hosting such a
reputable event in Azerbaijan will create significant opportunities
for effectively delivering the country's realities to the global
community, and these continuous training sessions will further
enhance journalists' knowledge regarding COP29.
Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov,
emphasised the significant role of media representatives in
environmental protection, taking important steps together to
address ecological problems, and increasing awareness about the
importance of climate change in Azerbaijan.
In the English-language training, specialised communication
expert Nik Medic presented sessions on the scientific basis of
climate change and "Recovered Energy: Technology and
Development."
Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and
Sustainable Development Program at ADA University's Institute of
Development and Diplomacy, led discussions with media
representatives on topics such as "Fossil fuels: how much negative
impact they have on the environment and can we really do without
them?" and "Economic and political aspects of climate change."
At the end, the trainers answered questions of interest to
journalists regarding climate change.
