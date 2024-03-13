Afghanistan Crush Ireland, Clinch ODI Series

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have trounced Ireland by 117 runs in the third One-Day International, clinching the three-match series by 2-0 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ireland won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi hit half centuries to help their side to post a total of 236 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Gurbaz, who made a hundred in the series opener, helped Afghanistan get off to another flying start with 51 off 53 balls before spooning a return catch to spinner Andy McBrine.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struck a second successive ODI half-century, making 69 to haul up his team to a competitive total before they started to lose their way.

The 39-year-old Mohammad Nabi offered key support but fell two runs short of his fifty.

In reply, the visitors lost opener Andy Balbirnie for one but appeared well set at 77-1 until skipper Paul Stirling holed out to long-off soon after reaching 50.

All-rounder Nabi fifer and debutant Nangyal Kharoti's four-wicket haul helped the hosts bundle out the visitors for 119in 35 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi could just pick one wicket.

The two sides would play as many T20 international matches as well. The series is scheduled to commence on March 15 at the same venue.

