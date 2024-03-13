Leather Goods Market Size Worth US$ 598.4 Billion By 2032| CAGR 4.8%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Leather Goods Market Report by Product (Footwear, Leather Products), Material (Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather), Price (Premium Products, Mass Products), Distribution Channel (Clothing and Sportswear Retailers, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global leather goods market size reached US$ 390.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 598.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Leather Goods Industry:

Consumer Preferences for Quality and Luxury:

Consumer preferences heavily shape the leather goods sector, favoring top-notch, opulent items. A surge in demand is evident for leather goods boasting longevity, classic elegance, and exceptional artistry. This surge is most noticeable in the upscale market, where such goods are regarded as symbols of affluence and sophistication. Manufacturers are thus compelled to prioritize excellence, push design boundaries, and provide personalized choices to meet the exacting standards of luxury-driven clientele, propelling industry expansion.

Sustainability and Ethical Production:

Increased awareness and consideration for environmental and animal welfare are significantly reshaping the leather goods sector. With consumers becoming more knowledgeable, there's a growing insistence on transparency regarding material sourcing and manufacturing methods. Consequently, brands are embracing sustainable approaches like ethically sourced leather, adopting less damaging tanning techniques, and investigating eco-friendly substitutes for conventional leather. These shifts resonate with consumer ethics, enabling brands to stand out in the market and attract a discerning clientele, ultimately driving industry growth.

Technological Advancements:

Technological progress is transforming the leather goods sector, revolutionizing production methods, material handling, and product features. Incorporating technology has resulted in the creation of leather goods that are more robust, resistant to weather, and inventive, catering to changing consumer demands. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and digital marketing has broadened the scope of leather goods brands, facilitating entry into international markets and reaching a wider clientele. This transition to digital platforms has improved customer interaction, simplified the shopping journey, and fostered new avenues for expansion, underscoring the significance of technology in the industry's evolution.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Leather Goods Industry:



Adidas AG

American Leather Holdings LLC

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH

Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

Puma SE

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries (Piramal Group) Woodland (Aero Group)

Leather Goods Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Footwear



Military Shoes



Casual Shoes



Formal Shoes



Sports Shoes

Others

Leather Products



Upholstery



Luggage



Accessories



Clothing and Apparel



Bags, Wallets and Purses Others

Footwear dominates the market as shoes are essential, widely used items that benefit significantly from durability of leather, comfort, and style, making them a staple in consumer wardrobes.

By Material:

Breakup by Material:



Genuine Leather



Top-grain Leather

Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather



PU-Based Leather



PVC-Based Leather Bio-Based Leather

Genuine leather accounts for the largest market share due to its high demand for premium quality, durability, and the luxurious appeal it provides in various leather goods, resonating with consumers' preferences for authenticity and classic elegance.

By Price:



Premium Products Mass Products

Based on the price, the market has been classified as premium products and mass products.

By Distribution Channel:



Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into clothing and sportswear retailers, departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Leather Goods Market Trends:

The global leather goods market is experiencing notable shifts, marked by a rising consumer preference for premium, top-notch leather goods. A significant move towards sustainability and ethically sourced leather is evident, with brands increasingly prioritizing transparency, eco-friendliness, and ethical manufacturing practices. Luxury fashion remains a significant influencer, as consumers seek enduring, stylish leather products that promise both elegance and durability. The trend towards personalization and customization is also gaining momentum, allowing individuals to own unique pieces that mirror their distinct style. Moreover, the incorporation of technology to enhance functionality, such as smart leather wallets and bags, is attracting tech-savvy consumers, driving further market expansion.

