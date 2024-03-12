China's Global South Exports Surge In 1St 2 Months

(MENAFN- Asia Times) (Note: This report is a preview of the Asia Times Global Risk/Reward Monitor issue of March 13, 2024.)
China's exports rose year-on-year by 10.3% in RMB,
driven by 20% to 40% jumps in exports to India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa and other countries of the Global South. This more than compensated for
sharp declines in shipments to
developed markets including
the US (-7%), the European Union (-6.8%), and Japan (-2.5%).
